Sita Ramam Is My Last Love Story: Dulquer Salmaan

Hanu Raghavapudi created the magic with the trailer of Sita Ramam and it indeed took the expectations to another level. Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, Sumanth, Hanu and Aswini Dutt have graced the trailer launch function.

Dulquer Salmaan affirmed that he tired of being called as a romantic hero, and thought of not doing love stories. But he couldn’t say no, when Hanu approached with the story of Sita Ramam. “It was so beautiful and amazing that, I decided to do it. But this probably is my last love story. Hanu is a passionate filmmaker. We went to some beautiful locations, which I didn’t visit before. We all connected to the story and the characters we played so much that, we referred to each other by our character names.”

Rashmika Mandanna has played a narrator in the movie. “It needs a narrator for beautiful films like these. I’m that person who narrates the love story of Sita and Ram. Afreen is a rebel and violent character. I initially worried, whether I can pull off it. I hope, I did well. My job is done, if you connect with the emotions and hate my character.”

Sita Ramam is due for release on August 5th.