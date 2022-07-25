AP is head of Telangana in debts

Between the two Telugu states, Andhra Pradesh is ahead of its younger brother Telangana State, in debt. This was revealed in the Parliament on Monday by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman.

The finance minister gave a written reply to a question raised by Congress MP, Uttam Kumar Reddy on the debts of various states in the last three years.

According to the statement given by the Union Finance Minister, Andhra Pradesh’s debt stood at 3.98 lakh crore, while Telangana’s debt stood at 3.12 lakh crore. Andhra Pradesh is among the top 10 states having highest debt in the country.

Telangana, according to the Union Finance Minister, is in the top 20 states list holding 12th position. Among the southern states, Telangana is having the lowest debt burden, while Tamil Nadu tops the country with Rs 6.59 lakh crore.

Karnataka has a debt burden of Rs 4.62 lakh crore, followed by Andhra Pradesh with Rs 3.98 lakh crore and Kerala with Rs 3.35 lakh crore.

Showing the various states’ debt list supplied by the Union Finance Minister, Andhra Pradesh leadership might heave a sigh of relief as there are seven states with greater debt burden. Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh (Rs 6.53 lakh crore), Maharashtra (Rs 6.08 lakh crore), West Bengal (Rs 5.62 lakh crore), Rajasthan (Rs 4.77 lakh crore), Karnataka (Rs 4.62 lakh crore) and Gujarat (Rs 4.02 lakh crore) are on the top list.