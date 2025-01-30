Amid ruckus GHMC’s Rs 8,440 Cr 2025-26 Budget presented

Ruckus ruled over Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Budget session, as ruling and Opposition corporators indulged in protests and counter protests on Thursday.

While the key session of GHMC was convened to present the Budget for FY 2025-26, more than financial matters, politician issues took centre stage. The session also assumed significance as there was talk of Opposition Corporators demanding for a no-confidence motion against Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi.

BJP corporators were the first to hit headlines, as they came to GHMC office at Liberty begging. BJP corporators Chetana, Srivani and others came to GHMC offices enacting begging drama, highlighting how ruling party has been denying funds to them. The pics of BJP corporators begging soon became viral.

Soon after BRS corporators protested in the house, leading to commotion. Congress corporators, most of them being who defected to ruling party from Opposition BRS, hit back at BRS Corporators. Taking advantage of the unruly scenes, GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi suspended BRS corporators.

Later Mayor presented Rs 8,440 Cr Budget for Hyderabad. What’s unfortunate in this entire episode is, the Budget for a global city like Hyderabad has been presented without proper discussion.

Commenting on the entire episode, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who is incharge Minister of Hyderabad, fired on Opposition corporators. He said that the protests of Opposition Corporators will impact Brand Hyderabad.