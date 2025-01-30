Big Update on Prabhas’ and Sandeep Reddy’s Spirit

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is among the top directors of Indian cinema after he delivered incredible films like Arjun Reddy and Animal. His next film will feature Prabhas in the lead role and is titled Spirit. The film is said to be a high voltage action entertainer and Prabhas plays the role of a cop. The shooting portions are initially planned to start early this year but there is a delay in the shoot. Sandeep Reddy is occupied with the pre-production work and Prabhas’ injury also pushed the shoot of upcoming releases.

The shoot of Spirit will commence in May this year and Prabhas has allocated bulk dates for the project. Sandeep Reddy asked Prabhas to get the desired look and Prabhas already started his work. There are a lot of rumors about the lead actors and the team will make an official announcement soon. Spirit will have a release during the second half of 2027. T Series and Shri Bhadrakali Films are the producers of Spirit.