Home > Movie News

Big Update on Prabhas’ and Sandeep Reddy’s Spirit

Published on January 30, 2025 by swathy

Chay Stood On Beach For 40 Mins For A Single Shot
Big Update on Prabhas' and Sandeep Reddy's Spirit
Amid ruckus GHMC's Rs 8,440 Cr 2025-26 Budget presented
Can Shankar convince Lyca for Indian 3?
Exclusive: Crucial talks happening for Vishwambara

Big Update on Prabhas’ and Sandeep Reddy’s Spirit

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is among the top directors of Indian cinema after he delivered incredible films like Arjun Reddy and Animal. His next film will feature Prabhas in the lead role and is titled Spirit. The film is said to be a high voltage action entertainer and Prabhas plays the role of a cop. The shooting portions are initially planned to start early this year but there is a delay in the shoot. Sandeep Reddy is occupied with the pre-production work and Prabhas’ injury also pushed the shoot of upcoming releases.

The shoot of Spirit will commence in May this year and Prabhas has allocated bulk dates for the project. Sandeep Reddy asked Prabhas to get the desired look and Prabhas already started his work. There are a lot of rumors about the lead actors and the team will make an official announcement soon. Spirit will have a release during the second half of 2027. T Series and Shri Bhadrakali Films are the producers of Spirit.

Chay Stood On Beach For 40 Mins For A Single Shot
Big Update on Prabhas' and Sandeep Reddy's Spirit
Can Shankar convince Lyca for Indian 3?

Chay Stood On Beach For 40 Mins For A Single Shot
Big Update on Prabhas' and Sandeep Reddy's Spirit
Amid ruckus GHMC's Rs 8,440 Cr 2025-26 Budget presented
Can Shankar convince Lyca for Indian 3?
Exclusive: Crucial talks happening for Vishwambara

Amid ruckus GHMC's Rs 8,440 Cr 2025-26 Budget presented
Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam Metro Projects Get Green Signal
Tragic Collision Between Passenger Plane and Military Helicopter Near Washington

