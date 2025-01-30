x
Switch to: తెలుగు
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Chay Stood On Beach For 40 Mins For A Single Shot

Published on January 30, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Chay Stood On Beach For 40 Mins For A Single Shot
image
Big Update on Prabhas’ and Sandeep Reddy’s Spirit
image
Amid ruckus GHMC’s Rs 8,440 Cr 2025-26 Budget presented
image
Can Shankar convince Lyca for Indian 3?
image
Exclusive: Crucial talks happening for Vishwambara

Chay Stood On Beach For 40 Mins For A Single Shot

Director Chandoo Mondeti joined forces with hero Naga Chaitanya for the third time for the much-awaited Thandel which is carrying exceptional reports. Sai Pallavi is the leading lady in the movie produced by Allu Aravind and Bunny Vasu on Geetha Arts.

Chandoo Mondeti shares that Thandel came to him unexpectedly. “The story came to me out of the blue while I was discussing various ideas with Bunny Vasu. If this story hadn’t been based on real events, I personally wouldn’t have written such a rooted narrative.”

The director also speaks about the influence of Allu Aravind and Sai Pallavi on him. “My journey with Allu Aravind and Sai Pallavi has helped me evolve as a person. Allu Aravind takes great care of everyone around him. Sai Pallavi is flawless as an actor and a wonderful human being. Despite facing many personal allegations, she never showed frustration or made negative comments about anyone.”

Chandoo Mondeti reveals the identity of the real Thandel in the film. “This movie has multiple Thandels. We all refer to Aravind as Thandel. Aravind calls me Thandel. For all of us, he is the true Thandel. His energy is unmatched.”

He goes on to say that Naga Chaitanya’s role was challenging. “More than the physical transformation, playing a fisherman’s role is no easy feat. To get into character, Chay worked hard. He met real fishermen, observed them, and had deep discussions with them. He even hired a tutor to perfect the slang. He stood on the beach for nearly 40 minutes to get a single shot right. Chay truly has fire in him.”

The director also emphasizes how tough the shooting process was. “There were many difficult days during the shoot. Once, while we were heading towards the mountain, a rock hit the bottom of our boat and caused it to crack. The boat began sinking slowly, and we were in a near-death situation. Thankfully, the rescue team arrived just in time and saved us.”

Thandel is scheduled to release in multiple languages on February 7th.

Previous Big Update on Prabhas’ and Sandeep Reddy’s Spirit
else

TRENDING

image
Chay Stood On Beach For 40 Mins For A Single Shot
image
Big Update on Prabhas’ and Sandeep Reddy’s Spirit
image
Can Shankar convince Lyca for Indian 3?

Latest

image
Chay Stood On Beach For 40 Mins For A Single Shot
image
Big Update on Prabhas’ and Sandeep Reddy’s Spirit
image
Amid ruckus GHMC’s Rs 8,440 Cr 2025-26 Budget presented
image
Can Shankar convince Lyca for Indian 3?
image
Exclusive: Crucial talks happening for Vishwambara

Most Read

image
Amid ruckus GHMC’s Rs 8,440 Cr 2025-26 Budget presented
image
Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam Metro Projects Get Green Signal
image
Tragic Collision Between Passenger Plane and Military Helicopter Near Washington

Related Articles

NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025 Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025 Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025 Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos Payal Rajput at Movie launch Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red