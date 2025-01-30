x
Switch to: తెలుగు
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
View all stories
Home > Politics

AP: SIPB approves 15 Projects worth Rs 44,776 Cr

Published on January 30, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Priyanka Chopra’s Big Remuneration for Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli Film
image
AP: SIPB approves 15 Projects worth Rs 44,776 Cr
image
Chay Stood On Beach For 40 Mins For A Single Shot
image
Big Update on Prabhas’ and Sandeep Reddy’s Spirit
image
Amid ruckus GHMC’s Rs 8,440 Cr 2025-26 Budget presented

AP: SIPB approves 15 Projects worth Rs 44,776 Cr

Andhra Pradesh’s State Investment Promition Board (SIPB) approved investments worth Rs 44,777 Cr on Thursday. With these investments, 15 projects will take off, creating 19,580 jobs in the state.

This is the third SIPB meeting held after TDP-BJP-JSP alliance took over and CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu led the meeting.

With the latest round of SIPB approvals, power projects belonging to Navayuga in Alluri Seetha Ramaraju district, pumped storage project belonging to Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), Wind power project of Anantapur Renewable Pvt Ltd, Tata Power’s Solar Power Project and others will be launched.

“After TDP-BJP-JSP alliance Govt took over, investors have been showing keen interest in Andhra Pradesh. To attract investors and ensure their growth, we are focusing on not just ‘ease of doing business’ but also on ‘speed of doing business’,” said AP CM Chandrababu Naidu speaking during the SIPB meeting.

“We have done three meetings in the past seven months. We have approved investments worth Rs Rs 83,987 cr in the first SIPB meeting. Rs 1,82,162 Cr investments were approved in the second meeting. Today we have approved Rs 44,776 Cr. Total more than Rs 3,10,925 crore investments have been approved by SIPB till now. About 3,12,576 new jobs will be created with these investments,” explained CM Chandrababu Naidu.

CM directed officials to keep track of all the investments and ensure that the projects are grounded with out any hurdles.

Next Priyanka Chopra’s Big Remuneration for Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli Film Previous Chay Stood On Beach For 40 Mins For A Single Shot
else

TRENDING

image
Priyanka Chopra’s Big Remuneration for Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli Film
image
Chay Stood On Beach For 40 Mins For A Single Shot
image
Big Update on Prabhas’ and Sandeep Reddy’s Spirit

Latest

image
Priyanka Chopra’s Big Remuneration for Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli Film
image
AP: SIPB approves 15 Projects worth Rs 44,776 Cr
image
Chay Stood On Beach For 40 Mins For A Single Shot
image
Big Update on Prabhas’ and Sandeep Reddy’s Spirit
image
Amid ruckus GHMC’s Rs 8,440 Cr 2025-26 Budget presented

Most Read

image
AP: SIPB approves 15 Projects worth Rs 44,776 Cr
image
Amid ruckus GHMC’s Rs 8,440 Cr 2025-26 Budget presented
image
Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam Metro Projects Get Green Signal

Related Articles

NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025 Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025 Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025 Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos Payal Rajput at Movie launch Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red