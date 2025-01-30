AP: SIPB approves 15 Projects worth Rs 44,776 Cr

Andhra Pradesh’s State Investment Promition Board (SIPB) approved investments worth Rs 44,777 Cr on Thursday. With these investments, 15 projects will take off, creating 19,580 jobs in the state.

This is the third SIPB meeting held after TDP-BJP-JSP alliance took over and CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu led the meeting.

With the latest round of SIPB approvals, power projects belonging to Navayuga in Alluri Seetha Ramaraju district, pumped storage project belonging to Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), Wind power project of Anantapur Renewable Pvt Ltd, Tata Power’s Solar Power Project and others will be launched.

“After TDP-BJP-JSP alliance Govt took over, investors have been showing keen interest in Andhra Pradesh. To attract investors and ensure their growth, we are focusing on not just ‘ease of doing business’ but also on ‘speed of doing business’,” said AP CM Chandrababu Naidu speaking during the SIPB meeting.

“We have done three meetings in the past seven months. We have approved investments worth Rs Rs 83,987 cr in the first SIPB meeting. Rs 1,82,162 Cr investments were approved in the second meeting. Today we have approved Rs 44,776 Cr. Total more than Rs 3,10,925 crore investments have been approved by SIPB till now. About 3,12,576 new jobs will be created with these investments,” explained CM Chandrababu Naidu.

CM directed officials to keep track of all the investments and ensure that the projects are grounded with out any hurdles.