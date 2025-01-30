x
Switch to: తెలుగు
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Can Shankar convince Lyca for Indian 3?

Published on January 30, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Big Update on Prabhas’ and Sandeep Reddy’s Spirit
image
Amid ruckus GHMC’s Rs 8,440 Cr 2025-26 Budget presented
image
Can Shankar convince Lyca for Indian 3?
image
Exclusive: Crucial talks happening for Vishwambara
image
Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam Metro Projects Get Green Signal

Can Shankar convince Lyca for Indian 3?

Shankar is one of the best directors of Indian cinema. Over the years, his films ended up colossal failures and his producers lost big money. Lyca Productions has lost big on 2.0 and Indian 2. Shankar’s recent film Game Changer is badly rejected by the audience. He is extremely confident on Indian 2 and he completed shooting for the major portions of Indian 3. There has been a big tussle going on between Shankar and Lyca for delaying Indian 2 and moving on to Game Changer. Lyca Productions has waited with patience and released Indian 2 after they are left in a huge financial stress.

Shankar wants more budget to wrap up the shoot of Indian 3 and to complete the post-production work. As per the update, Lyca Productions is not in a mood to allocate new budgets as there are no big non-theatrical deals for the film. After the disaster of Game Changer, digital giants like Netflix are not ready to offer big money for Indian 3. As per their clause, they had a cut in the Indian 2 deal because of the film’s poor performance in theatres. Lyca asked Shankar to crack a huge deal and complete the film. For now, Lyca is not ready to allocate new budgets as Indian 3 has no buzz around.

Next Amid ruckus GHMC’s Rs 8,440 Cr 2025-26 Budget presented Previous Exclusive: Crucial talks happening for Vishwambara
else

TRENDING

image
Big Update on Prabhas’ and Sandeep Reddy’s Spirit
image
Can Shankar convince Lyca for Indian 3?
image
Exclusive: Crucial talks happening for Vishwambara

Latest

image
Big Update on Prabhas’ and Sandeep Reddy’s Spirit
image
Amid ruckus GHMC’s Rs 8,440 Cr 2025-26 Budget presented
image
Can Shankar convince Lyca for Indian 3?
image
Exclusive: Crucial talks happening for Vishwambara
image
Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam Metro Projects Get Green Signal

Most Read

image
Amid ruckus GHMC’s Rs 8,440 Cr 2025-26 Budget presented
image
Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam Metro Projects Get Green Signal
image
Tragic Collision Between Passenger Plane and Military Helicopter Near Washington

Related Articles

NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025 Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025 Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025 Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos Payal Rajput at Movie launch Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red