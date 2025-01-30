Can Shankar convince Lyca for Indian 3?

Shankar is one of the best directors of Indian cinema. Over the years, his films ended up colossal failures and his producers lost big money. Lyca Productions has lost big on 2.0 and Indian 2. Shankar’s recent film Game Changer is badly rejected by the audience. He is extremely confident on Indian 2 and he completed shooting for the major portions of Indian 3. There has been a big tussle going on between Shankar and Lyca for delaying Indian 2 and moving on to Game Changer. Lyca Productions has waited with patience and released Indian 2 after they are left in a huge financial stress.

Shankar wants more budget to wrap up the shoot of Indian 3 and to complete the post-production work. As per the update, Lyca Productions is not in a mood to allocate new budgets as there are no big non-theatrical deals for the film. After the disaster of Game Changer, digital giants like Netflix are not ready to offer big money for Indian 3. As per their clause, they had a cut in the Indian 2 deal because of the film’s poor performance in theatres. Lyca asked Shankar to crack a huge deal and complete the film. For now, Lyca is not ready to allocate new budgets as Indian 3 has no buzz around.