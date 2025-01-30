Exclusive: Crucial talks happening for Vishwambara

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next film Vishwambara is a socio fantasy attempt planned on a massive budget. Bimbisara fame Vassishta is the director and UV Creations are the producers. The film’s Sankranthi plans have been pushed and the team is in plans to release the film during summer. A major portion of the shoot has been completed and the makers are trying hard to close the digital deal and recover a major investment. UV Creations has been quoting a big amount which is beyond the digital market of Megastar. But as they have spent lavishly on the film, they are in plans to recover mostly through the digital deal.

Amazon and Netflix are not ready to pay such big amounts. Zee Studios is back into the game this year and the corporate giant is investing big on Telugu films this year. UV Creations is holding talks with the team of Zee Studios and the talks are in the final stages. UV Creations has to close the deal and finalize the release date at the earliest. If the deal is closed, the makers are in plans to release Vishwambara on May 9th. Trisha is the heroine and MM Keeravani is the music composer for Vishwambara.