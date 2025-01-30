x
Switch to: తెలుగు
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Crucial talks happening for Vishwambara

Published on January 30, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Amid ruckus GHMC’s Rs 8,440 Cr 2025-26 Budget presented
image
Can Shankar convince Lyca for Indian 3?
image
Exclusive: Crucial talks happening for Vishwambara
image
Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam Metro Projects Get Green Signal
image
Photos : Naga Chaitanya Spotted at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions

Exclusive: Crucial talks happening for Vishwambara

vishwambhara

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next film Vishwambara is a socio fantasy attempt planned on a massive budget. Bimbisara fame Vassishta is the director and UV Creations are the producers. The film’s Sankranthi plans have been pushed and the team is in plans to release the film during summer. A major portion of the shoot has been completed and the makers are trying hard to close the digital deal and recover a major investment. UV Creations has been quoting a big amount which is beyond the digital market of Megastar. But as they have spent lavishly on the film, they are in plans to recover mostly through the digital deal.

Amazon and Netflix are not ready to pay such big amounts. Zee Studios is back into the game this year and the corporate giant is investing big on Telugu films this year. UV Creations is holding talks with the team of Zee Studios and the talks are in the final stages. UV Creations has to close the deal and finalize the release date at the earliest. If the deal is closed, the makers are in plans to release Vishwambara on May 9th. Trisha is the heroine and MM Keeravani is the music composer for Vishwambara.

Next Can Shankar convince Lyca for Indian 3? Previous Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam Metro Projects Get Green Signal
else

TRENDING

image
Can Shankar convince Lyca for Indian 3?
image
Exclusive: Crucial talks happening for Vishwambara
image
Toxic Shoot: Yash scraps up Major Content

Latest

image
Amid ruckus GHMC’s Rs 8,440 Cr 2025-26 Budget presented
image
Can Shankar convince Lyca for Indian 3?
image
Exclusive: Crucial talks happening for Vishwambara
image
Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam Metro Projects Get Green Signal
image
Photos : Naga Chaitanya Spotted at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions

Most Read

image
Amid ruckus GHMC’s Rs 8,440 Cr 2025-26 Budget presented
image
Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam Metro Projects Get Green Signal
image
Tragic Collision Between Passenger Plane and Military Helicopter Near Washington

Related Articles

NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025 Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025 Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025 Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos Payal Rajput at Movie launch Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red Sree Leela’s Different Moods