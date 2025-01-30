Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam Metro Projects Get Green Signal

The Andhra Pradesh government has approved the land acquisition process for the Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam Metro Rail projects. Officials have identified the need for 199 acres of land—101 acres in Vijayawada and 98 acres in Visakhapatnam. The government has instructed district collectors to take immediate action to facilitate the acquisition.

The initial phase of the metro rail projects was approved during a cabinet meeting in December 2024. The estimated cost for the first phase is Rs. 11,009 crore. Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) have been submitted to the central government for approval. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has requested 100% funding from the central government. To avoid delays, the state government has decided to proceed with land acquisition.

The Visakhapatnam Metro Rail project will be developed in two phases. The first phase involves the construction of three corridors covering 46 kilometers at an estimated cost of Rs. 11,498 crore. The corridors include a 34-kilometer stretch from Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to Kommadi, a 5-kilometer stretch from Gurudwara to Old Post Office, and a 6-kilometer stretch from Thatichetlapalem to Chinna Waltair. In the second phase, a 30-kilometer corridor from Kommadi to Bhogapuram will be developed.

The Vijayawada Metro Rail project will also be executed in two phases. The first phase will include two corridors: a 38.4-kilometer stretch from Gannavaram to Pandit Nehru Bus Station and another stretch from Pandit Nehru Bus Station to Penamaluru. The second phase will involve the construction of a 27.5-kilometer corridor from Pandit Nehru Bus Station to Amaravati. The estimated cost for the first phase is Rs. 11,009 crore, with the state government allocating Rs. 1,152 crore for land acquisition.

The government is prioritizing land acquisition and awaiting central approval for the projects. Once the DPRs are approved, construction is expected to begin promptly.