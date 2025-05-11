Amidst Superb Combos, Sashtipoorthi Set For May 30

Rarely do we see films that are coming up with extremely promising combinations and this is happening with Shashtipoorthi now. This film originally marked the collaboration of legendary Ilaiyaraaja and Oscar winning M.M. Keeravani.

While Keeravani penned the lyrics for the Edo Ededo song in the film, it was legendary Ilaiyaraaja who composed the music. This song gained instant attraction and it has built positive momentum for the film.

Adding to that, this film has now marked another interesting collaboration, and this time it is other than Ilaiyaraaja and his own son, Yuvan Shankar Raja.

For the first time in Telugu, Yuvan has sang a song under the composition of his father, Ilaiyaraaja. This song “Raathrantha Rache” is composed by Ilaiyaraaja and it has soulful lyrics of Yuvan.

It is evident that this film is marking legendary combinations, which have directly contributed to the anticipation and momentum building exercise for the same.

Shashtipoorthi also marks the collaboration of young actors Rupeysh and Akanksha Singh. Veteran combination, Rajendra, Prasad and Archana are also coming back together after Ladies Tailor for this film now.

With so many positives leading into the film, it is now set for release on May 30. Rupeysh has produced it under the direction of Pavan Prabha under Maa Aai banner.