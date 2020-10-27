Amit Shah calls Kishan Reddy on Siddipet incident, BJP to complain to EC

Minister of state for home Kishan Reddy fired at the ruling TRS in Telangana for searching the houses of the kin of BJP leader Raghunandan Rao without search warrant or without following due diligence.

Stating that the TRS government was misusing the official machinery, Kishan Reddy said he will take up the issue of police high-handedness to the notice of Election Commission and Union government and party central leadership.

He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had telephoned him to enquire about the arrest of BJP leaders and searches at the residence of Raghunandan’s kin.

He said Raghunandan was targetted and subjected to harassment by the TRS government ever since the party had announced his name as BJP candidate for Dubbaka bypoll.

He termed the arrest of state BJP lesders, including party president Bandi Sanjay

as highly objectionable and that he would take it up with the central Election Commission and election code violation of the TRS government.

He said the TRS party is frustrated at the growing strength and popularity of the BJP in the state. He accused the ruling TRS of misusing the police force to create fear among the BJP ahead of the election campaign for Dubbaka bypoll.

Further, Kishan Reddy said he will personally take part in the poll campaign in Dubbaka. Earlier, Kishan Reddy, who rushed to Siddipet on Monday evening, extended the party’s support to the family of Raghunandan Rao.

On its part, the state BJP has decided to meet the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer on Tuesday to lodge a complaint and register a protest against the police highhandedness.

Trouble began when the police seized Rs 19 lakh cash from the kin Raghunandan Rao, BJP candidate for Dubbaka by-election.

A clash broke out between the police and BJP leaders when the police raided the residence of Raghunandan Rao’s kin and seized the cash in Siddipet. In the ensuing clash, Raghunandan Rao fainted. Minsiter of state for home Kishan Reddy and senior BJP leader Chintala Ramachandra Reddy reached Siddipet and met Raghunandan Rao.

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay, former Member of Parliament from Peddapalli, and BJP leader, G. Vivek Venkataswamy, also known as G. Vivekanand and a host of other leaders were arrested in Siddipet.

The police and the BJP leaders clashed in Siddipet when the police personnel tried to stop Bandi Sanjay who received minor injuries.

The seizure of money from the kin of BJP leader assumed significance ahead of the Dubbaka by-election which is slated for November 3.

The bypoll for Dubbaka Assembly constituency was necessitated after sitting TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy’s death due to heart attack.

While TRS has decided to field Reddy’s wife Solipeta Sujatha as its nominee in the bypoll, BJP is fielding Raghunandan Rao who lost twice. Cheruku Srinivas Reddy, son of former minister Cheruku Mutyam Reddy, is the Congress candidate for the bypoll.