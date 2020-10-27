Netflix’ Love Stories: Four Tollywood directors locked

After the super success of Lust Stories, top digital giant Netflix wanted similar attempts in the regional languages of the country. Four Tollywood directors are now joining hands with Netflix to narrate four different love stories. Krish, Nandini Reddy, Shiva Nirvana and Ajay Bhupathi will narrate these stories. Netflix already completed the agreements for the same and the shoot of Love Stories will commence next year. The directors are currently busy with the script work and the web series is expected to release in 2022.

Krish is currently directing Vaishnav Tej and will move on to Pawan Kalyan’s film. Nandini Reddy will direct Samantha in a pan Indian horror thriller. Shiva Nirvana is busy with Nani’s Tuck Jagadish and will start Vijay Devarakonda’s film next year. Ajay Bhupathi will commence the shoot of Sharwanand’s Maha Samudram from December. All the locked directors are busy with their respective projects and they have given their nod to Netflix.