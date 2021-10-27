Amit Shah telephones Chandrababu, says we will meet soon!

Union home minister Amit Shah sprang a surprise by calling TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over the phone on Wednesday (today).

Amit Shah’s phone call to Naidu assumed political significance as he did not give an appointment to Naidu to meet him in Delhi on Monday and Tuesday.

Naidu was in Delhi to meet Amit Shah on Monday and Tuesday and sought his appointment. But Naidu could not meet him as Amit Shah was in Kashmir to attend the official programme on Monday.

Although Amit Shah was in Delhi on Tuesday, Naidu could not meet him as Amit Shah was busy with prior official engagements. With this, Naidu returned to Hyderabad to Tuesday.

Naidu was in Delhi to lodge a complaint against YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh for attacks on TDP offices and leaders and to demand President Rule in Andhra Pradesh invoking Article 356 of the Constitution for failing to maintain law and order in the state.

Naidu met President Ramnath Kovind and submitted all the evidence on how TDP offices and leaders were attacked by YSRCP activists last week.

Naidu wanted to meet Amit Shah later but he could not do so as Amit Shah did not give an appointment.

But on Wednesday, Amit Shah himself called Naidu over the phone and inquired why he wanted to meet him. Naidu explained about YSRCP attacks on TDP offices and leaders, deteriorating law and order situation in AP and increasing drug menace in AP.

Amit Shah told Naidu that he could not meet him due to his busy schedule but assured him that he will meet Naidu soon.