If You Are Mad I’m Your Dad offers a Romantic Treat

Puri Jagannadh’s son Akash Puri is being relaunched with Romantic and the film is carrying good expectations. The trailer and the promotional content impressed the youth big time and Romantic is said to be an intense love story that is packed with romance and action. Anil Paduri is the director and the makers unveiled the complete video song of ‘If You Are Mad I’m Your Dad’ from Romantic. The song is shot in a local bus and is packed with romance. Ketika Sharma looks hot enough in the song that offers a treat for the youth.

A special premiere is planned this evening in AMB Cinemas Hyderabad. Romantic is produced by Puri Jagannadh and Ramya Krishna will be seen in a crucial role. Romantic will head for a clash with Naga Shaurya’s Varudu Kaavalenu this Friday.