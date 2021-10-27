NBK rocks in Unstoppable promo

He rides a high-end motorcycle. He rides a luxury car. And he rides a horse as well, besides mouthing powerful dialogues, saying one will be unstoppable if one has passion, honesty and vision.

We are talking about the power-packed promo of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Unstoppable with NBK, a talk show to be streamed on Aha Telugu platform from November 4 as Deepavali delight.

Balayya appears super stylish in the promo which promises a lot about the upcoming much awaited show. The unique show will be very intersting and many celebrities are being invited to be part of it. While they will share their experiences with NBK, the actor’s side which is full of swag and fun will be revealed in the show.

This is something which was never expected from NBK and many surprises are said to be in store.