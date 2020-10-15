Amrutha Song from Solo Brathuke So Better: Decent Breakup Anthem

Yupp Advert

Sai Dharam Tej wrapped up the shoot of Solo Brathuke So Better and the film is gearing up for a digital release soon. After the first two singles from the movie received a decent response from the audience, the third single ‘Amrutha’ from Solo Brathuke So Better has been out. The song composed by S Thaman is decent and peppy. With some interesting lyrics, the song is shot across the locales of Vizag on Tej and Nabha Natesh.

Tej looks energetic with his dance moves suiting the mood and situation well. Amrutha song looks decent but falls short of the expectations when compared to the previous singles released. Nabha Natesh looks beautiful in the visuals. The film is a romantic number which is directed by debutant Subbu which is carrying decent expectations. BVSN Prasad bankrolled Solo Brathuke So Better and the official streaming date would be announced very soon.