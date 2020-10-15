Minister Vellampalli airlifted to Hyderabad Apollo

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas is not recovering from Coronavirus. He was sick with the virus infection ever since his return from Tirumala Srivari Brahmotsavams on September 25. He took treatment locally and initially showed signs of recovery. But, things took a turn for the worse in recent days. The Minister complained of fever, breathlessness and fatigue which are continuing despite medication.

In view of his delicate health condition, the Government airlifted the Minister to Hyderabad. This became necessary because of the heavy rains and flood waters in the highways and roads between Vijayawada and Telangana Capital. Mr. Srinivas was shifted to Apollo Hospitals in Jubilee Hills on a helicopter.

The doctors are saying that the virus load is heavy in the Minister. He had stayed in Tirumala for over a week during the Brahmotsavams and had to meet with lots of officials, leaders and TTD staff at that time. The Minister tested positive immediately after returning to his home town Vijayawada and was undergoing treatment for the last three weeks.

The YCP leaders and the Minister’s followers are worried that he has not recovered even after 14 days of infection.