Coronavirus Row: Indian exhibition industry loses Rs 10,000 Cr

With the arrival of coronavirus, the movie theatres are shut like never before in the history. After almost seven months, the theatres across the country are resuming operations partially. With the theatres shut, several prominent films are released over digital platforms and there is no enough content to screen in theatres now. The exhibition industry lost a whopping amount of Rs 10,000 crores in these seven months. This is an irreplaceable loss for them.

Several daily wage workers who relied on theatres and food courts lost their jobs. The exhibitors are in financial stress and they would have to face further losses till the coronavirus pandemic calms down. The 50% occupancy system will not fetch any profits for the multiplexes or the movie owners. It is only after the arrival of the vaccine for coronavirus, the situations will return back to normalcy. Tollywood producers and distributors are confident that the audience will start rushing to theatres from Sankranthi 2021. In Telugu states, the multiplexes and single screens may resume operations from November and not from today.