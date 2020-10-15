Sajjala begins damage control on Jagan letter

In an unprecedented move, AP Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has sounded an urgent alert among the YCP leaders not to speak any further on the Jaganmohan Reddy letter to the Chief Justice of India. Sajjala has just put a message in the party leaders’ WhatsApp groups asking them not to issue any fresh comments on the issue. He advised the YCP leaders to just say that what needs to be said has already been clarified. This should be the standard reply to any mediaperson or anybody else who asks about the party reaction on the CM’s letter.

This damage control move initiated by Sajjala is seen as a rare panic reaction in the face of the nationwide outrage against CM Jagan’s attack on a sitting Judge of the Supreme Court of India and also against the judges of the AP High Court. It was indeed alarming that the Delhi Bar Association and also some advocates have filed complaints against AP CM. Some advocates have even appealed to the Apex Court to remove the Chief Minister for all his transgressions.

Sajjala’s message is also applicable to the YCP social media activists who are known for their malicious and aggressive campaigns against rivals and even the courts. Already, YCP social media wings are facing cases in the High Court. Usually, the YCP will not compromise in respect of launching outrageous and humiliating personal attacks against rivals and courts. But, live never before, Sajjala’s cautionary message reveals the deep soup in which the YCP has landed itself with the CM’s latest letter to the CJI.