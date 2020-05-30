An interesting project on cards for Ram Charan?

Gautam Tinnanuri delivered a memorable film ‘Jersey’ for Telugu audience and he is currently directing the same in Hindi. Once he is done with his work, he would return back to Hyderabad and will direct a Telugu project. Not many knew that veteran producer NV Prasad was the one who paid an advance for Gautam even before he signed Jersey. NV Prasad arranged a meeting between Ram Charan and Gautam some time ago. Charan was extremely positive with the script narrated by Gautam.

Charan kept a close watch on the happenings of the script. Utilizing the break of coronavirus, Gautam is working on the script and will narrate the final draft to Charan soon. Gautam narrated an interesting script that needs to be made on lavish standards. The genre of the film is kept under wraps. If all goes well, the film will start rolling next year once Charan completes his work for RRR and Acharya. NV Prasad will produce this project.