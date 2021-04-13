An update on Allu Arjun’s film with Koratala Siva

Right after the announcement of NTR’s next film with Koratala Siva, the fans of Allu Arjun are left puzzled about the project of the star actor with Koratala which was announced months ago. Both Koratala Siva and Allu Arjun discussed about the project and decided to push it to next year. To keep an end to speculations, the film’s producers Yuvasudha Arts issued a clarification that the project is on and it will happen next year once Koratala Siva is done with NTR’s film.

“Our production with Icon Staar @alluarjun garu in the direction of @sivakoratala garu is ON THE CARDS and will be taken up after April 2022. A decision regarding this has been mutually taken with @GA2Official and we will keep you posted about the UPDATES here!” posted the production house. Allu Arjun is shooting for Pushpa and the film is expected to hit the screens in December this year. Sukumar is the director of this action entertainer.

