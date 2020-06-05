Anam fires at YCP water scams once again: Reddys’ infighting

Internal differences within YCP leaders are disclosing to the public many irregularities these days. Former Finance Minister Anam Ramanarayana once again targetted his own party Government on the issue of water distribution. Already, allegations came up that some ruling party leaders have sold out waters in Somasila reservoir. This time, Anam demanded explanations from the officials why only 290 cusecs water reached Chennai while they have actually released 1,300 cusecs from Kandaleru head regulator.

Of all scams taking place since YCP came to power, water scams are badly embarrassing the Government. But still, no clarifications are coming forth either from the Irrigation Minister or from the department senior officials. Now, Anam threatened to hold a press conference once again soon to come out with more details of highly objectionable activities in the irrigation department.

Anam also launched a bitter attack on the DRDA Project Director, asking whether such a District Officer was there to arrange tea, coffee and snacks for the Ministers. When asked to attend review meetings, the PD was talking about arrangements to be made at Guest House for the Ministers.

Anam said that he made demands for releasing water for his Venkatagiri constituency but there was no action so far. With this, doubts are arising whether his assembly segment is not part of Andhra Pradesh. The engineers should clarify whether Venkatagiri is deleted from the list of the total 175 assembly constituencies in the state.