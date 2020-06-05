Balayya stalls Boyapati’s Plans

Nandamuri Balakrishna is celebrating his birthday on June 10th and he is turning 60 this year. There are speculations that his family members arranged a small birthday bash which will have just his close relatives. On the other side, Boyapati Srinu wanted to unveil the first look poster and title of his upcoming movie. But Balayya denied Boyapati’s request saying that it would not be a good move in this coronavirus season. Boyapati conducted look tests, photoshoots and finalized couple of looks. He wanted one of the looks to be released on Balakrishna’s birthday.

There would be no surprise from the makers of Balakrishna’s next but a song that is crooned by Balakrishna will be released on the occasion. The film is speculated to be titled Monarch and an official announcement is awaited. As per the update, Balakrishna is expected to join the sets of the film from August. Boyapati made several changes for the script after the coronavirus outbreak and he totally changed the backdrop of the film from Varanasi.