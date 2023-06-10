Anam to meet his supporters tomorrow in Nellore

Former minister and Venkatagiri MLA, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, had said that he would hold a meeting with his supporters in the district on Sunday. He asked his supporters from Nellore district, particularly from Venkatagiri, Nellore and Atmakur Assembly constituencies to come for the meeting.

Ramanarayana Reddy had met TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad on Friday evening and returned to Nellore on Saturday. On return, he met the party leaders at his home. TDP leaders Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, and other TDP leaders joined the brief meeting.

Later, speaking to the media, Ramanarayana Reddy said that they have discussed the arrangements for the party general secretary Nara Lokesh’s padayatra. He said that the party leaders are working hard to make the padayatra a success in Nellore district, which starts from June 13.

The former minister said that he would join the TDP after Lokesh’s padayatra was completed in Nellore district.

Ramanarayana Reddy was one of the four MLAs that the ruling YSR Congress had suspended from the party after the MLC elections. The other three are Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy, both from Nellore district and Vundavalli Sridevi from Guntur district. The YSR Congress alleged that the four MLAs have voted for the TDP candidate in the MLC elections, attracting disciplinary action.

Ramanarayana Reddy is the contemporary of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. He served as Roads and Buildings Minister in late N T Rama Rao’s cabinet in 1985, then as Information and Public Relations Minister in late Y S Rajasekhar Reddy’s government in 2007 and Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister in late K Rosaiah’s cabinet and finance minister during N Kiran Kumar Reddy regime.