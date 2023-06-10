Mekapati says he will work for TDP in next election

Udayagiri MLA Mekapati Chandra Sekhar Reddy on Saturday said that he would work for the success of the TDP in Nellore district in the next election. He said he would contest the election if the party gave him the ticket or would work for the party candidates.

Chandra Sekhar Reddy met TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh in Yuva Galam padayatra on Saturday. He discussed with Lokesh about the arrangements being made for the padayatra in Nellore district. The padayatra is scheduled to enter the Nellore district on June 13.

Chandra Sekhar Reddy said that he, along with Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and Anam Ramanarayana Reddy would work with the TDP leaders to make the Yuva Galam padayatra a success in Nellore district. He said that the YSR Congress Party’s defeat would start from Nellore district.

He said he had met Jagan Mohan Reddy five times and sought a ticket for him in the coming elections. However, Jagan Mohan Reddy did not give him a positive reply, he said. He further said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to consider his name for the MLC post and not for the MLA seat.

Chandra Sekhar Reddy said that he had made several requests to Jagan Mohan Reddy to consider his candidature for the next election. However, Jagan Mohan Reddy was adamant and refused to consider his request, he said.

He said he had made up his mind to leave the YSR Congress and join the TDP. He would soon join the party and work for its victory in the coming election. He said the other MLAs, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and Anam Ramanarayana Reddy too would join the TDP shortly and work for the party.