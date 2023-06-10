Now Its Time For OTT Freebies

Cricket lovers brace yourself. Now it’s time for freebies on streaming platforms. It’s always tough in any business to compete when you have strong competitors. Jio Cinema is now turning a nightmare for OTT streaming legends like Amazon Prime, Netflix and Disney Plus Hotstar. They have HBO content on their platform and now Peacock content is also available on the Jio Cinema platform. Jio Cinema has announced free streaming of the IPL 2023 season after which the dynamics are completely changed. Disney Plus Hotstar, which was a giant streaming platform earlier is now facing a tough time. To get back their subscribers on Friday, Disney Hotstar announced free streaming of the Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Crick World Cup free for all mobile users.

Disney Hotstar only to compete with Jio Cinema has come down with their process. Viacom18 has won the digital streaming rights of IPL seasons 2023 to 2027 for Rs 23,758 Cr, which is huge. How far Disney can compete with Jio?

Earlier Jio changed the market of telecom providers. Jio was completely a game changer and created a revolution in the Indian telecom industry. Now the same is expected with streaming partners. The nightmare for the streaming platforms is yet to come.