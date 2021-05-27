Anandaiah can’t give Covid herbal drops: CCRAS

The experts team of the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) has given its first impressions about the Covid herbal medicine being given by Anandaiah at Krishnapatnam in the Nellore district. They have observed that Anandaiah cannot give ayurvedic or herbal medicines of any sort to the people since he has no formal ayurvedic education or degree or certificates. However, he may be permitted to give his medicine after getting some approvals.

The CCRAS experts say that local unofficial herbal preparations are being given by some unqualified individuals at different places in the country. For example, the fish medicine for asthma and other respiratory diseases in Hyderabad. Considering the demand from the public, such local level herbal preparations are being allowed.

However, some more delay is expected to be there for the CCRAS approval for Anandaiah. They are saying full fledged research and studies would have to be taken up before giving their approval. Some say it would even take a year or so. Now, it depends on the Government whether to permit Anandaiah to give his medicine unofficially in the interests of the Covid patients who are waiting for the same.

If there is increased popular demand, then the Government would have no choice but to distribute the medicine.