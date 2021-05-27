Exclusive: Nani’s Tuck Jagadish heading for Digital Release

Natural Star Nani is done with the shoot of Tuck Jagadish and the post-production formalities of the film are completed recently. The film was announced for summer release but got delayed due to the pandemic. Telugu360 exclusively heard that Tuck Jagadish will head for a digital release soon and the discussions are currently on. Nani is said to have given his initial nod for the plan already and the makers are busy finalizing the deals.

Shine Screens are the producers and they have sold the entire theatrical deals to Laxman and he closed the deals separately in AP and Telangana. The makers are now in talks to cancel the theatrical deal and they will take the final call this week. The digital streaming date will be announced very soon. Shiva Nirvana directed Tuck Jagadish and the film features Nani, Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles. Tuck Jagadish is the first Telugu biggie to have a digital release during the second wave of coronavirus.