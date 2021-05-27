Etela waiting for Modi, Nadda appointment to join BJP!

If sources in BJP are to be believed, sacked health minister Etela Rajender has decided to join BJP and it’s only a matter of time that he will wear saffron khanduva.

BJP circles are abuzz that Eatala has sought appointment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda for the purpose.

Eatala wants to join BJP in the presence of Modi and Nadda and want to send a message to his friend-turned-foe KCR that what importance he is getting in BJP and how powerful he will be in BJP.

In a way Eatala also wants to send a message to KCR that he can’t do anything to him in the name of inquiries and cases filed against him on allegations of assigned and endowment land encroachments.

Eatala reportedly decided to join BJP to get ‘protection cover’ from KCR with a belief that KCR will not dare to touch him if he joins BJP.

Eatala wants to quit his Huzurabad MLA post before and after joining BJP in the first week of June.

Eatala wants to fight Huzurnagar bypoll and take on TRS on BJP ticket.