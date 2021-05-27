Balakrishna’s special song coming tomorrow

Nandamuri Balakrishna loves to lend his voice to a song if he gets impressed with the number. He crooned a mass number ‘Mama Ek Peg La’ in Paisa Vasool which thrilled his fans. He also sang special songs on the stages of several events in the past. He is criticized for singing Siva Sankari last year. Marking the birth anniversary of his father Late NTR, Balayya decided to sing the holy chant Sri Rama Dandakam.

The song will be released at 9:45 AM tomorrow. NBK Films announced that a surprise is loading from Balayya and the news is out today. Balayya is away from work and he will resume the shoot of Akhanda after the wave of coronavirus calms down. We have to wait to see if Balayya impresses his fans and the audience with his new song.