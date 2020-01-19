Ananthapuram backdrop for Asuran Remake

Victory Venkatesh is all set to reprise the role of Dhanush in the remake of Asuran. The entire script work of the film got completed and the regular shoot will commence from January 22nd. This rural-based action entertainer will be directed by Srikanth Addala and Priyamani is the leading lady. The film is set in the backdrop of Anantapur and the flashback episodes will be presented considering the 1980s faction incidents that took place in Anantapur.

Venky will be seen in two different looks which are already designed. A bunch of new faces will be seen playing other crucial roles in this untitled action drama. Suresh Productions and V Creations are the producers. Venkatesh is keen on releasing the film for summer 2020.