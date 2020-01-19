Rana sweating out in Kerala

Rana Daggubati took a long break after which he started shooting for his next film titled Virata Parvam. The shoot of this social drama is happening at a brisk pace in Kerala currently. Some crucial scenes on Rana, Sai Pallavi and Priyamani are currently canned in the thick forests of Kerala. Rana is sweating out for the action episodes and the film is set in the Naxalite backdrop. He essays the role of a cop in Virata Parvam that is directed by Venu Udugula.

The makers are in plans to release the film during summer. The entire shoot of Virata Parvam will be wrapped up by the mid of March. Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri are the producers. After this, Rana will move on to his next big-budget mythological film Hiranyakashyapa in the direction of Gunasekhar.