Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo first week worldwide collections – All Time Top 4

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has an outstanding first week as the film has collected a worldwide distributor share of 107.8 Cr. This is all-time fourth highest first week ever for a Tollywood film worldwide beating Saaho. The film has recorded Non-Baahubali2 record (All-Time Top2) first-week shares in the Telugu States beating Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. All the distributors except for Karnataka (breakeven expected by the end of today) have already entered into the profit zone. The film has collected 2.5 million so far in the USA and is eyeing 3 million mark in the full run. The film is a huge Blockbuster and on course to beat many Non-Baahubali in the full run.

Below are the area wise 7 days shares

AreaPre releaseFirst Weekend Collections3 Days Collections2 Days Collections
Nizam 19 Cr28.10Cr13.35 Cr9.20 Cr
Ceeded11.60 Cr13.50Cr 6.55 Cr4.70 Cr
UA8.50 Cr13.65Cr6.60 Cr4.90 Cr
Guntur6.30 Cr7.95Cr5.00 Cr4.21 Cr
East6.30 Cr7.10Cr3.89 Cr3.05 Cr
Krishna5.20 Cr6.48Cr3.17 Cr 2.27 Cr
West5.20 Cr6.20Cr3.83 Cr3.27 Cr
Nellore2.80 Cr3.20Cr1.96 Cr1.62 Cr
AP/TS 64.90 Cr (67 Cr including P&P)86.18Cr44.35 Cr33.22 Cr
ROI8.50 Cr8.70Cr5.85 Cr 5.10 Cr
Overseas9.50 Cr12.90Cr9 Cr8.20 Cr
Worldwide 85 Cr (Including P&P)107.78Cr59.20 Cr46.52 Cr
