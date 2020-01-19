YCP responsible for Capital farmers’ deaths: Lokesh

Former Minister Nara Lokesh has stepped up his criticism against the YCP government a day ahead of the historic Assembly special session to pass the Capital shifting resolution. Lokesh said that CM Jagan Reddy is solely responsible for the deaths of Amaravati farmers. Over 20 farmers have so far dues of heart attacks and depression because of Jagan 3 Capitals blow.

Lokesh said that it is the thick-skinned, he-buffaloe government whose oppressive policies are killing Amaravati farmers one by one. Very ironically, instead of comforting the farmers, the Jagan Reddy Circar is making humiliating casteist statements again the farmers who gave their ancestral lands for Capital construction.

Lokesh appealed to the people to make the Chalo Assembly protests a huge success tomorrow. It’s only through people’s agitation that this evil-minded, fascist government will realise its mistake. Lokesh said that they would take the anti-Capital shifting agitation to a logical conclusion.