Police notices to TDP leaders on ‘Chalo Assembly’

The Jagan Reddy Police Rajyam is taking all precautionary measures to counter the ‘Chalo Assembly’ call given by the Amaravati JAC. The police have pasted notices outside TDP main leaders houses asking them not to move out of their houses tomorrow. Former Minister Devineni Umamaheswar Rao, MP Kesineni Nani, Ex MLC Buddha Venkanna and scores of leaders received these notices. The government is holding Assembly tomorrow at 11 a.m. The Amaravati farmers in all 29 villages are intensifying their protests. The agitation leaders are making efforts to mobilise maximum support from the people. Likewise, the police are taking advance steps to stop agitators at different entry locations in Vijayawada, Guntur and other towns itself.

Meanwhile, TDP North Andhra MLAs Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Vasupalli Ganesh did not attend the TD Legislature Party meeting held today. It is obvious that the North Andhra MLAs of all parties are taking precautions not to get attached to anti-Capital shifting agitation. These MLAs will have no option but to support Vizag Capital status in the Assembly session.

Chandrababu Naidu has discussed with the party leaders on how to give a strong fight within the Assembly despite YCP’s brute majority. JAC is expecting huge police resistance to Chalo Assembly but still they are expecting public support to their cause.