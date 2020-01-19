Exclusive: Venky lines up F3, other projects canceled

F2 is undoubtedly the biggest hit in the career of Victory Venkatesh till date and the film crossed the lifetime numbers of his blockbusters by a huge margin. A sequel for the project is on cards and the latest news is that the project is locked. Venky was in talks with Trinadha Rao Nakkina for an action drama and Tharun Bhacsker for a new age entertainer. As per the recent updates, both these projects are shelved.

Venky is all set to take up F3 and he is in talks with Anil Ravipudi for the sequel. Venkatesh and Varun Tej will reprise their roles. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations will produce F3 and the film is aimed for Sankranthi 2020 release. Anil Ravipudi who is riding high on the super success of Sarileru Neekevvaru will start working on the script from next month.