Prabhas20 joins Sankranthi Race?

Tollywood had a fabulous Sankranthi 2020 and two biggies Sarileru Neekevvaru, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo are having a dream run at the box-office. Despite of the Amaravati capital issues and financial disturbances in Andhra Pradesh, people were not bothered and they rushed to theatres during the season. Now, Young Rebelstar Prabhas is keen on joining the Sankranthi race next year. His next film directed by Radha Krishna Kumar started rolling recently.

The film will complete major portions of the shoot in Hyderabad after which they would head to Europe for the rest of the shoot. The entire shoot of this film will be completed by the second half of the year and the makers are in plans to release the film during January 2021. With enough space for VFX work, Radha Krishna Kumar and his team would get ample time to complete the post-production work. Tentatively titled John, the film features Prabhas, Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. This periodic drama is planned on a massive budget.