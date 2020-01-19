2 more Amaravati farmers die from heart attack

The deaths of Amaravati agitators in Capital City villages are continuing. Two more farmers died from the exhaustion of agitation and heart attack. In Velagapudi, farmer Abburi Appa Rao has been joining protests since the beginning despite his failing health. He suffered fatal heart attack. He was telling his family members about the loss of ancestral properties because of the Capital shifting. Moreover, Appa Rao was greatly alarmed over the police cases filed against his son and daughter-in-law.

In Mandadam village, Bezawada Samrajyamma died from emotional breakdown and heart attack after her active participation in the capital city protests. She was expressing her anguish over the arrest of her son by the police. Her family has given 20 acres for Amaravati Capital City construction. Samrajyamma was repeatedly talking about how they have been cheated by the AP Government.