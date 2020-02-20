Ananya Pandey joins Vijay Devarakonda’s Next

Young and talented Vijay Devarakonda started shooting for his next film which is tentatively titled Fighter. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the shoot of the film is happening in Mumbai. Ananya Pandey is on board as the leading lady and the makers made an official announcement today about the same. The actress joined the sets in this ongoing schedule. The makers released the pictures featuring the lead actors along with Puri and Charmme.

Vijay Devarakonda is playing a boxer in this film and he is extensively trained before starting the shoot. Puri Jagannadh and Karan Johar are the producers. Fighter is slated for release post summer.