Bheeshma Worldwide Pre-Release Business

Nithiin – Venky Kudumula ‘s Bheeshma is gearing up for a grand release on the 21st of this month ie, tomorrow. Worldwide theatrical rights of the film are valued for 23.50 Cr. The film is carrying good expectations in the trade as it is releasing on Shivaratri holiday and no film after Sankranthi has looked like a commercial one. All five releases after the Sankranthi biggies have ended up as Disasters & trade is also hoping that Bheeshma will change their fate.

Below are the area wise prices

Area Pre Release Nizam 6.30 Cr Ceeded 3.06 Cr UA 1.85 Cr Guntur 1.55 Cr East 1.55 Cr Krishna 1.40 Cr West 1.20 Cr Nellore 0.64 Cr AP/TS 17.50 Cr (19.10 Cr including P&P)

ROI 2 Cr Overseas: 2.40 Cr Worldwide 23.50 Cr (Including P&P)