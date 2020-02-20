Canal dwellers under threat from Jagan beautification

In Vijayawada, many attempts were made before to relocate residents on the sides of water canals flowing through the city limits. But, all those attempts proved useless. Eventually, the canal dwellers are using their vote bank power to bring pressure on the leaders of all parties. Now, AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy has ordered for removal of all canal side encroachments and shift the residents to other locations. He ordered the officials concerned to take up beautification and also turn the canal bund sides into good parks, walking tracks and breathing spaces.

All the houses constructed alongside canals are illegal constructions. Such constructions are also there on slopes of hills located in prime places in the city. At the time of Praja Vedika demolition, the government spoke of removing all such illegal structures but no action has been taken afterwards. In his latest orders, CM Jagan asked the officials to form a special task force consisting of officials of irrigation, municipal corporation, etc to take up canal bunds cleaning.

YCP local leaders are already under public pressure for Cash Transfer benefits. They are all set to face greater backlash from voters living on canals soon.