Major accident on Indian 2 Sets: Three Killed

Tragedy struck hard on the sets of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 after an accident took place that killed three people. More than ten people are badly injured in this accident that took place last night. A set is being constructed currently and a light setup from the crane fell on the crew after which the incident took place. The film’s director Shankar escaped closely from the accident. His personal assistant Madhu and Krishna, an assistant director died on the spot.

The other deceased was Chandran, a catering team member. The shoot of the film is happening in EVP Studios, Chennai. After coming to know about the mishap, Kamal Haasan rushed to the spot. The injured are taken to a private hospital in the city and are recovering well. Kamal Haasan and Shankar expressed their grief for the families of the deceased. Made on a huge budget, Indian 2 features Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet in other crucial roles.