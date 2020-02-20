Civil disobedience against AP Circar by Amaravati farmers?

For the last 65 days, the farmers are continuing their agitation in Amaravati Capital City villages despite arrests and lathicharge. However, there was largely no big hurdle to local administration. But now, things are turning hostile. The farmers are confronting the officials who are coming to do layouts in their lands for distributing house sites to the poor people. It reached a flash point when a woman MRO’s car was immobilised by the agitators for over seven hours. She was released only after top bureaucrats promosed not to send officials without prior information. The agitated farmers gave an ultimatum to the government that they would not release any officer who comes to take their lands next time.

The situation is fast slipping out of the control for the administration. The farmers are almost leading a civil disobedience movement just like the freedom fighters in Indian independence struggle. The police officers are already very cautious regarding Amaravati farmers because of the High Court orders. Now, the revenue officials are also under fear of the desperation being shown by the farmers. This gave a serious setback to CM Jagan’s plan to give away Capital City lands as house sites. No doubt, the situation is turning bad to worse in Amaravati.