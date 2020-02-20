Jagan visits stalled Velugonda project works

AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy visited Prakasam district to inspect the Velugonda project where works were stalled due to land acquisition problems. His sudden visit came just a day after Ex Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu began history state-wide Praja Chaitanya Yatra in the same Prakasam district. Naidu used to make frequent visits to projects when he wasn’t CM. But Jagan rarely visits such projects.

Today, Jagan Reddy ordered the officials to solve pending issues in order to complete the first phase of Velugonda by next July. Another Rs. 3,500 Cr would be required to complete the entire project. Jagan outlined his priority for completing irrigation projects in the interests of the farmers and agriculture. The delay in project works is escalating the price abnormally.

The cost escalation is happening in Polavaram project also where the multi-crore works were stopped since Jagan came to power. But, CM is very particular about Velugonda project which was a priority project during his father YSR Regime. The project is aimed at giving water to 4.5 lakh acres in three districts.