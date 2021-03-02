Anasuya issues a clarification on Pushpa

Host turned actress Anasuya has done remarkable roles in her career in Telugu. Her performance as Rangamatha from Rangasthalam will be remembered for a long time. There are speculations that Anasuya will be seen in a crucial role in Sukumar’s upcoming movie Pushpa. There are ongoing rumors that Anasuya has been assigned a glamorous role in this film but there is no official word from the makers of Pushpa.

Anasuya responded about the speculations and clarified that she wasn’t approached for any role in this Allu Arjun starrer. The actress also clarified that she would sign the project if offered a role in Pushpa. Anasuya is balancing her career as an actress and a host. The shoot of Pushpa is happening in and around Tamil Nadu currently. The film is slated for August 13th release this year.