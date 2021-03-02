NBK and Naga Shaurya multi-starrer film news

Youngster Naga Shaurya signed half a dozen films. He is juggling between the sets of his upcoming releases. The actor loved a script narrated by a debutant and gave his immediate nod. The film is a multi-starrer and needs a top actor to play the other lead role. Veteran filmmaker Sivalenka Krishna Prasad is on board as the producer and he approached Nandamuri Balakrishna for the role. Impresses with the narration, Balayya too agreed to be apart of the project.

But the actor is busy with several projects and the makers approached Nagarjuna. Nag too loved the role but he has his dairy full for this year. He is busy with Praveen Sattaru’s action entertainer, Bangarraju and will have to host Bigg Boss in June. The makers again approached Balakrishna for the role and the talks are on currently. Naga Shaurya is keen to kick-start the shoot of this multi-starrer soon. We have to wait to see if Balayya signs this project.