Naandhi emerges a Hit – 11 days Worldwide Collections

Naandhi has emerged as a Hit worldwide as the film has collected a distributor share of over 4 cr by the end of the second Monday. The film has reaped profits for all the buyers and that’s a relief for the hero Allari Naresh who has suffered from 4 continuous Flops. His last success was Selfie Raja which was released way back in 2016. The film after a low initial on opening day has picked up well over the weekend and did well on the first Sunday. After that, the film has sustained decently on weekdays. But the run of the film should have been better in the second week. It ran on percent basis (50-50) in most of the centers.

Below are the area wise shares

Area Collections Nizam 1.40 Cr

Ceded 0.40 Cr Andhra 2 Cr Rest 0.35 Cr Worldwide 4.15 Cr