Anasuya’s tweet triggers Fan Wars

Everyone is aware about the drift between Vijay Deverakonda and Anasuya. The actress took a direct dig through Twitter in the past. Her new tweet triggered fresh controversy. “Ippude okati chusanu.. “The” na?? Babooooiii!!! Paityam.. enchestam.. antakunda chuskundam” posted Anasuya yesterday. Vijay Deverakonda fans could not control their anger and they took twitter to abuse her.

Anasuya posted some of the screenshots of the messages. Anasuya fans to came out to support the actress. “Bhale react autunnarra donga..oops.. bangarukondalanta.. ekkado akkada nenu nijam anedi prove chestune unnanduku thanks ra abbailu” posted Anasuya today. Vijay Deverakonda is yet to respond about the controversy.