NTR has a special surprise Loading

Young Tiger NTR is shooting for his 30th film directed by Koratala Siva. Two major schedules of the film are completed in Shamshabad and a high-voltage action episode is canned. Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor joined the sets of the film in these schedules. The next schedule is expected to take place this month. NTR will be turning 40 on this 20th and the makers are planning a special surprise for fans.

The first look poster of NTR from the film will be unveiled on May 20th. A motion poster too will be released along with the poster. Anirudh scores the music for this pan-Indian film. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts are the producers. NTR30 is aimed for summer 2024 release.