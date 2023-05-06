Jagan divides work for Vijayasai, Sajjala

Chief Minister and ruling YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is understood to have divided the party work between his two general secretaries, V Vijayasai Reddy and Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

The key decision was taken at a recent meeting held between Vijayasai Reddy and Jagan Mohan Reddy, which is said to have been held after a long gap.

Vijayasai Reddy is not happy with the way Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy is getting attention in both the party and the government affairs these days. Right from holding talks with the government employees to the party issues, Sajjala had been playing a key role these days, while Vijayasai Reddy remained silent.

While earlier Vijayasai Reddy played the Number 2 in the party, Sajjala appeared to have taken over the post with his active participation both in the party and the government. This seems to have made Vijayasai Reddy to remain silent and unseen in the party activities.

Vijayasai Reddy did not appear even when the state government organised a global investment summit in Visakhapatnam, which was earlier the hub of his activities. While Vijayasai Reddy remained silent and was in self-imposed exile, Sajjala occupied the limelight with his active participation in the government activities and the party programmes.

Now, at the recent meeting, Jagan Mohan Reddy had reliably handed over the party work to Vijayasai Reddy reducing Sajjala to the government affairs. Vijayasai Reddy would now sit in the party Central office and interact with the leaders and handle the party affairs including internal squabbles.

On his part, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy would stay in the Chief Minister’s camp office and take care of the government affairs and speak to the media on key issues. It is said that Sajjala, henceforth would not handle the party affairs as he had been doing for all these months.

This division of work between Vijayasai Reddy and Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy was done to reduce the burden of Jagan Mohan Reddy and minimise squabbles in the party. It is to be seen how this division of work helps Jagan to lead the party to the next general election.